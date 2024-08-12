Special Cell nabs cousin of gangster Himanshu Bhau

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested the cousin brother of the fugitive gangster Himanshu alias Bhau for an arms act and for attempting to attack a police officer.



An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Vicky alias Sonu (29) son of Shriom resident of Ritoli, Rohtak, Haryana.

The accused Vicky had been absconding in two cases, one involving the Arms Act in Delhi and another where he and his associates attempted to attack a Special Cell police team in Faridabad.

Vicky has a history of involvement in five criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act in Haryana and Delhi.

The arrest of Vicky is a critical step in dismantling the criminal network of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang, which has been engaged in a violent gang rivalry with a group led by Ankit alias Baba, also from Ritoli village.

This rivalry escalated in March 2022 when Rohit alias Bajrang, a cousin of Vicky, was killed by Ankit alias Baba’s gang. In retaliation, the Himanshu alias Bhau gang murdered Hansraj alias Hanse, a transporter linked to the rival gang.

The Himanshu alias Bhau gang has recently expanded its operations into Delhi, with notable incidents including a shootout at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar and a murder in Rajouri Garden. Himanshu is believed to be directing these activities from abroad.