Special Cell nabs 3 with Rs 50 lakh in fake currency

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three members of a fake currency syndicate with Rs 50 lakh in fake notes.



The police received the information about the syndicate member through an unknown source.

The arrested were identified as Asif Ali (27), Danish Ali (24), and Sartaj Khan (25), all residents of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the arrests occurred near Akshardham Metro Station with Rs 50 lakh worth of fake currency.

Following their arrest, a comprehensive FICN printing setup, including materials and high-tech equipment,

was discovered in Sahaswan, Badaun, UP.

Asif Ali, a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) doctor, initiated the operation, leveraging his knowledge gained while working with a Unani medicine doctor.

Danish Ali, pursuing BUMS, facilitated the hideout for the printing set-up, while tech-savvy Sartaj Khan operated the system.

The syndicate, active for five years, distributed over five crore counterfeit notes across Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and beyond.

The accused’s profiles reveal a network rooted in rural backgrounds, engaging in illicit activities to support their families.