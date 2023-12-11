Special Cell nabs 2 members of interstate drug syndicate

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two key members of an interstate drug syndicate.



The operation, led by Inspector Manender Singh, Inspector Sunil Kumar, and Inspector Neeraj Kumar, proved instrumental in dismantling the illicit network, the officials informed on Monday.

The arrested individuals, Siyaram and Dinesh, both natives of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, were pivotal figures in the syndicate that had been operating for the past five years. The duo was actively involved in procuring opium from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Bihar, subsequently distributing the contraband to associates in Delhi-NCR and various other states.

Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell stated that the breakthrough came on December 3, when specific and credible information indicated that Siyaram and his associate would be delivering a significant drug consignment near Akshardham Metro Station.

Acting swiftly, a team led by Inspector Manender Singh conducted a targeted operation resulting in the arrest of both suspects as they were boarding an autorickshaw. Upon inspecting their bags, a substantial quantity of opium, weighing 3.4 kgs and valued at Rs 1 crore in the international market, was recovered from concealed compartments.

A case has been filed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Special Cell Police Station in Delhi, and both Siyaram and Dinesh were arrested.

Investigations revealed that both Siyaram and Dinesh turned to drug trafficking as a means to alleviate poverty and make quick money. Siyaram, who had a background in the pan masala business, initiated the illegal operations in collaboration with Dinesh.

The duo sourced opium from a contact in Jharkhand and supplied it to their network in Delhi-NCR and Haryana. Shockingly, it was unveiled that they had distributed over 100 kgs of opium in the past year alone, Singh confirmed.

The Special Cell is currently conducting additional raids in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Delhi-NCR to apprehend other members of this syndicate, the DCP added.