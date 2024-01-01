Special Cell busts interstate gang and arrests kingpin involved in ATM theft

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an interstate gang and arrested the kingpin involved in ATM break-ins, DCP Special Cell Alok Kumar said. The police received the information about the kingpin through an unknown



source at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The arrested accused was identified as Jahid (31), son of Shahbuddin resident of Nuh, Mewat, Haryana.

The breakthrough operation unfolded on December 25, when specific information pinpointed Jahid’s presence in Palam, New Delhi.

A trap was set around Palam Airport, leading to the successful apprehension of the accused, who was en route to Guwahati for an ATM-breaking operation in Assam with his associates.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases and was captured by a team of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, Southern Range operating under the supervision of ACP Ved Prakash.

The diligent efforts of the team resulted in intelligence gathering that unveiled the gang’s activities.

The arrest has not only cracked a recent ATM-breaking case in Delhi but also exposed the extensive criminal history of the accused.

The gang’s modus operandi involved identifying unguarded ATM booths in poorly lit and secluded areas.

After conducting meticulous reconnaissance, they tampered with CCTV cameras, wore disguises including face masks and monkey caps, and utilised stolen cars with fake number plates, such as Creta and Scorpio, to commit crimes.

During interrogation, Jahid confessed to the gang’s involvement in a recent ATM theft in the Welcome area of Delhi on December 1, where they pilfered Rs 7.5 lakh.

Further investigation revealed the use of a stolen car with a fake number plate, as captured in CCTV footage near the crime scene.

The accused, with a history of 15 criminal cases, including 14 ATM thefts in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Assam, disclosed vital information leading to the identification of other gang members.