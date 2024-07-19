Special Cell busts interstate fake currency cartel, two arrested

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell’s Northern Range team has arrested two notorious members of an interstate fake Indian currency note (FICN) cartel, seizing high-quality counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 2,88,500.



The arrested individuals, Sunil aka Anil (38) and Sunil aka Chhotu (34), both residents of Haryana, have long criminal histories and were caught in possession of equipment and materials used for producing counterfeit notes, the Delhi Police informed on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Inspectors Anuj Nautiyal, Devender, and Chandan Kumar and supervised by ACP Rahul Kumar Singh, the operation culminated in the arrest of the suspects in Sector 35, Rohini, Delhi. Both individuals were found with Rs. 2,82,500 in fake Rs. 500 notes. Following their arrest, additional equipment, including a scanner/printer, paper sheets, and green foil used as a security threat, was recovered from Anil’s residence in Jhajjar, Haryana. A motorcycle used for trafficking counterfeit notes was also impounded, DCP Special Cell Manoj C. mentioned.

The investigation revealed that Anil has been involved in FICN activities for over a decade, having been previously arrested by Jhajjar Police in 2015. He learned the trade from a Rajasthan-based trafficker and resumed the illegal activity after facing financial difficulties following his release from jail. Chhotu, on the other hand, has a history of six criminal cases involving robbery, dacoity, and kidnapping in Delhi and Haryana