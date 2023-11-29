Special Cell busts interstate arms syndicate; key member nabbed

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate firearms syndicate with the arrest of its key operative.



The accused has been identified as Sonu (38) a resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The operation was led by Inspectors Karamvir Singh, Pawan Kumar, and Jitender under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash.

Alok Kumar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell stated that acting on intelligence that criminal elements in Delhi NCR were sourcing sophisticated firearms from interstate suppliers, the Special Cell initiated an investigation that led to the identification and tracking of members of the illegal firearms syndicate.

On November 23, specific information was received regarding Sonu’s involvement in collecting a consignment of firearms and ammunition from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh.

A strategic operation was launched, and Sonu was intercepted near the Dhaula Kuan bus stop in Delhi. In a daring confrontation, Sonu brandished a pistol, threatening the police team. Swift action by the police resulted in his disarming and subsequent arrest. A search of the accused led to the recovery of eight illegal semi-automatic pistols and ten live cartridges, Kumar confirmed.

Sonu, a habitual criminal with a history of involvement in multiple cases of robbery, attempted murder, drug trafficking, and planning of dacoity in Ghaziabad and Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was previously arrested in a narcotics case in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Released on bail in July 2022, he revealed during interrogation that he had ventured into trafficking firearms from Burhanpur. The recovered weapons, purchased from Ramesh Sardar, were intended for delivery to a contact named Alam in Delhi, DCP Special Cell mentioned.

According to Sonu, he had trafficked nearly 40 pistols in the past year, purchasing them for Rs 8,000 each in Madhya Pradesh and selling them for Rs 25,000 to criminals in Delhi-NCR. The investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the forward and backward linkages.