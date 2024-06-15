Special Cell apprehends 2 Nigerians involved in drug cartel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two foreign nationals for their involvement in an international drug cartel.



An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the drug cartel.

The accused were identified as Marian Kone (29), a resident of Njema Street Abijan, Ivory Coast, West Africa, and Kingsley Onyekachi alias King (37), a resident of UbowoUmuariam, Imo State, Nigeria.

According to the Police, on May 31, based on specific intelligence, a raiding team apprehended Kone near a petrol pump in Mahipal Pur, Delhi.

She was found with 5.127 kg of Methamphetamine concealed in baby food boxes.

Her interrogation led to the capture of Onyekachi on June 3, from his residence in Nilothi Extension, Delhi, where an additional 824 grams of Methamphetamine was recovered.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 5.951 kg of Methamphetamine valued at over Rs 20 crore in the international market.

The arrested individuals, Marian Kone and Kingsley Onyekachi, were supplying drugs across Delhi/NCR.

They used long-route buses for transport, concealing drugs in bag cavities.