Special camps in Delhi for beneficiaries to avail DDA's 'Sasta Ghar' scheme

New Delhi: Special camps are being set up for beneficiaries to avail 'Sasta Ghar' scheme of the DDA which was approved by the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena last week, an official statement said on Saturday.

The LG secretariat has written to the Chief Secretary to get special camps organised by concerned departments to make it convenient for beneficiaries to avail the recently announced Housing Scheme of the DDA, wherein certain sections will be able to avail buy houses at a discount of 25 per cent, the statement said.

The identified categories include construction and other workers, auto/tax drivers, women, Vir Nari, ex-servicemen, divyangjans, gallantry and Arjun awardees and people belonging to scheduled caste/scheduled tribes category, it said.

Accordingly, special camps will be launched by Delhi Building and other Construction Welfare Boards of construction sites of DMRC, NCRTC, CPWD, NHAI and other locations in a decentralised manner to avail this scheme and also for rolling out other scheme of the board, it said.

Priority will be given to workers, labourers, jhuggi dwellers and those living in rental accommodations.

The Rajya Sainik Board will conduct special outreach programs amongst Vir Nari, Ex-servicemen and Gallantry/Arjun Awardees. The transport department will organise awareness campaigns and hold special camps at ARU/VIU Burari for auto/taxi drivers to avail this scheme, it said.

The Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation will facilitate loans to applicants belonging to SC/ST category and the WCD, social welfare, SC/ST department will hold special camps for street vendors, women, persons from SC/ST category and divyangjans.

The DDA will ensure presence of concerned officers of DDA at each camp site, with complete details of schemes and forms with Nodal officers designated by concerned department and DDA at every camp, it said.

The camps started to function from Saturday and the departments have been asked to submit a report of the outreach programs through the Chief Secretary within 15 days for LG’s perusal, it added.