Special Assembly session on cards over remarks row

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly may convene a special session, if required, to protect its dignity and uphold democratic accountability amid an ongoing controversy linked to remarks referencing Sikh Guru Guru Teg Bahadur, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday, asserting that only the House has the authority to decide the matter.

Addressing the media, Gupta said, “In view of the gravity of the issue, the dignity of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and the need to uphold democratic accountability, a special session of the House may be convened if required, as all decisions in this matter must be taken by the House itself and nowhere else.”

The Speaker said the Assembly Secretariat has issued a notice to the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, seeking a detailed report and the basis of its findings by January 22. “The House will not permit any dilution of truth or interference with due process,” he asserted.

Gupta said the issue relates to references made to Guru Teg Bahadur, whose sacrifice symbolises “conscience, courage, and protection of faith.” He added, “It is a matter of great fortune to bow one’s head in reverence before the Gurus. Such humility is integral to India’s civilisational ethos.” He stressed that both the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition have “equal constitutional responsibility to respect public sentiment.”

Notices have also been issued to Punjab authorities. While replies have been received from the DGP Punjab and the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, both have been granted time till January 22 due to personal and official reasons, respectively.

On forensic aspects, Gupta said the Special DGP (Cyber Crime), Punjab, has clarified in writing that the cyber wing had “no operational or investigative role in the incident.” He added that the reply is under examination and the officer may be asked to appear in person.

The Speaker confirmed that the Assembly’s Privileges Committee has initiated proceedings and issued a notice to Leader of Opposition Atishi, seeking her reply by January 19 over an alleged breach of privilege.

Recalling the background, Gupta said the issue surfaced during House proceedings on January 6, leading to repeated disruptions. “Despite several opportunities, no clarification or regret was placed on record,” he said, adding that this forced adjournments.

Emphasising the constitutional stakes, Gupta said the Assembly would act “without fear or favour” and warned against any attempt to undermine legislative authority or obstruct investigation.