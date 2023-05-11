Special 26-style heist at jewellery shop in Shahdara

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted a gang of cheats who recently approached a jeweller posing themselves as CBI officials, the cops informed on Wednesday.

The cops have arrested 4 accused persons later identified as Sandeep Bhatnagar (54), Pawan Gupta (47), Yogesh Kumar (58) and Himanshu aka Dinesh aka Babloo (35) — all are residents of Delhi.

According to Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav, the complainant Harpreet Singh running his jewellery shop on the ground floor of his residence. He reported that on April 17, six individuals including a lady entered his shop and introduced and posed themselves as CBI officials, informing the complainant that he indulged in the illegal gold business and owns the same. They further asked that if he wants to settle, the complainant must pay them Rs 1 crore.

Being surprised and scared by the actions of these fake CBI officials, the complainant paid Rs 40 lakh in cash and 500 grams of gold to them. While returning, the alleged persons also took DVRs of the CCTV camera installed at the business, Yadav mentioned.

During the investigation, a team comprising SI Devender, HC Surya Parkash, HC Sohit, HC Maha Singh, Ct Anil Kumar, Ct Deepak and W/Ct Rakhi Rani led by Inspector Lichman and the overall supervision of ACP Rohitash Kumar were constituted by DCP Satish Kumar and Joint CP SD Mishra to nab the criminals. Accordingly, the team reached the scene of the crime and located multiple CCTV cameras installed in the area of the scene of the crime. The team collected all CCTV footage for the date and time of the incident. All these CCTV footage were thoroughly analysed and six accused persons were identified, Yadav said.

Later, the team conducted the raid and 4 accused persons were arrested from their residences, Yadav confirmed.

Accused Sandeep Bhatnagar is the mastermind of the gang. Being deeply influenced by the Hindi movie “Special 26”, Sandeep Bhatnagar directed the present episode in consensus with his accomplices, Pawan Gupta, Himanshu and Yogesh Sharma and two others.

Accused Sandeep Bhatnagar with his accomplices entered the business of victim, impersonating and posing himself as high ranked CBI official and his accomplices as his subordinates, Yadav said.

While entering the business, the accused were wearing fake identity cards of CBI and carrying walkie-talkies in their hands.