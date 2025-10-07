Speaker Vijender Gupta represents India at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary conference

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has reached Bridgetown, Barbados, to participate in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) 2025, one of the largest gatherings of parliamentarians from across the globe. The week-long conference, which began earlier this week and concludes on October 12, is being held under the overarching theme “The Commonwealth – A Global Partner.”

Organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), founded in 1911, the conference has brought together over 180 legislatures from nine regions of the Commonwealth to deliberate on strengthening democratic institutions, advancing sustainable development, promoting gender equality, and enhancing accountability in governance.

Speaker Gupta will address three key workshops during the deliberations, “Strengthening Our Institutions to Support Democracy,” “Climate Change and Its Threat to Global Health: Finding Sustainable Solutions,” and “National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial and Devolved Legislatures: Protecting and Preserving the Separation of Powers.” These sessions, scheduled for October 8 and 9, will see participation from presiding officers, lawmakers, and experts from across the Commonwealth.

“The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference provides a vital platform for legislators to share experiences and strengthen cooperation in addressing today’s pressing challenges,” Gupta said before the opening of the sessions. “India’s participation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to democratic principles, cooperative federalism, and sustainable governance.”

The agenda of the 68th CPC covers a wide range of issues, including democracy, climate change, digital transformation, multilateralism, transparency in parliaments, and international cooperation. The conference also features dedicated sessions of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) and Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD), highlighting inclusivity in governance.

Representing the Delhi Legislative Assembly at this high-level global forum, Speaker Gupta emphasised India’s democratic legacy. “As the world’s largest democracy, India stands as an example of institutional strength, civic participation, and constitutional accountability. Our experiences hold valuable lessons for strengthening democratic governance worldwide,” he remarked.

The conference will conclude with the CPA General Assembly and the Parliamentarian of the Year Awards, recognising exceptional contributions to democratic leadership and innovation.

By participating in this significant event, Speaker Gupta underlined India’s vision of dialogue, inclusive growth, and global partnerships built on shared democratic values and sustainable progress.