Speaker Vijender Gupta inaugurates coffee table book stall at DU Lit Fest

New Delhi: Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Thursday inaugurated a book stall showcasing the commemorative coffee table book “Shatabdi-Yatra: Vithalbhai Ki Gaurav Gatha” at the DU Literature Festival, being held from February 12 to 14 at the Sports Multipurpose Hall of the University of Delhi.



Addressing the gathering, Gupta highlighted the enduring legacy of Vithalbhai Patel in shaping India’s parliamentary traditions. “Vithalbhai Patel was not merely the first Indian to preside over the Central Legislative Assembly; he was the custodian of its dignity and independence. ‘Shatabdi-Yatra: Vithalbhai Ki Gaurav Gatha’ is a tribute to his courage, constitutional vision and unwavering commitment to parliamentary autonomy. It is our endeavour to ensure that his legacy continues to inspire future generations,” he said. The Assembly’s stall attracted a steady stream of students, faculty members and visitors, many of whom showed keen interest in learning about Patel’s contributions, the evolution of parliamentary conventions, and the research behind the commemorative volume. Visitors were able to pre-book the coffee table book by scanning a dedicated QR code, which reportedly received a positive response.

To enhance engagement, organisers installed a specially curated selfie point, allowing young attendees to capture and share their participation in India’s parliamentary heritage. A documentary on the life and legacy of Vithalbhai Patel, voiced by actor Anupam Kher, was also screened at the stall, drawing an attentive audience.

Expressing satisfaction over the response, Gupta noted that the publication has been generating significant interest among visitors. He remarked that “Shatabdi-Yatra reflects the journey of India’s legislative institutions over 100 years,” adding that the enthusiasm at the festival indicates a growing curiosity among young people about the country’s parliamentary history. The coffee table book documents a century of India’s parliamentary evolution from 1925 to 2025 and highlights the legacy of Veer Vithalbhai Patel, India’s first elected Speaker. Featuring archival material, rare photographs and extensively researched narratives, the volume traces key institutional milestones and the strengthening of democratic processes over time.