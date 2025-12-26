Speaker pays tribute to Malaviya, Vajpayee

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries.

He recalled their contributions to democracy, nation-building and good governance, highlighting Malaviya’s parliamentary legacy and Vajpayee’s vision of Sushasan.

Officials and MLAs participated, reaffirming commitment to constitutional

values and citizen-centric governance.