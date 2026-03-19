Speaker launches AI chatbot ‘Vidhan Sathi’

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday launched ‘Vidhan Sathi’, an AI-enabled chatbot, ahead of the upcoming Budget Session.



Gupta said the artificial intelligence (AI) tool will function as a legislative research assistant for members of the House. “The Vidhan Sathi app can be accessed by all MLAs of the assembly. This will be the country’s first legislative assembly to have such an AI-enabled tool,” he added.

The chatbot is integrated with existing AI tools and will assist legislators in fact-checking, accessing parliamentary rules, and making debates more tech-friendly, the Speaker said.

Describing the app as a step towards a “tech-friendly” legislative assembly, he said that the app will be available in both Hindi and English and can be accessed via QR code. The support tool will be incorporated with the National e-Vidhan Sabha (NeVA) platform soon, he added. The Budget Session is scheduled from March 23 to March 25, during which pending CAG reports will also be tabled, the Speaker said.