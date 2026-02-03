Speaker kicks off annual health check-up programme for MLAs

New Delhi: Stressing that the strength of democratic institutions depends on the well-being of those who run them, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday inaugurated the Annual Health Check-Up programme for sitting MLAs at Sant Parmanand Hospital. The initiative, aimed at promoting preventive healthcare among elected representatives, will continue till February 14, 2026.



“Healthy representatives mean stronger institutions and better public service,” the Speaker said while launching the programme, adding that “effective public service is possible only when representatives are physically fit, mentally healthy, and emotionally positive.”

The annual health check-up is being conducted under the existing health framework of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. As part of the programme, a fixed number of MLAs will undergo comprehensive medical examinations each day to ensure smooth implementation.

Gupta said the initiative marked “a new beginning based on dialogue and consensus with all Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.” He informed that the programme has been formally initiated from today and that “six MLAs will undergo health check-ups every day.”

On the first day of the programme, Surya Prakash Khatri, Poonam Bhardwaj and Anil Jha participated in the medical examinations. Describing the initiative as a positive and necessary step, the Speaker said that public representatives are constantly engaged with citizens and therefore need to prioritise their health.

“Regular health check-ups become even more important after the age of 40, when preventive healthcare plays a crucial role,” Gupta noted, underlining the need for early detection and timely intervention.

Calling it a unique awareness initiative, the Speaker said the health check-up programme of the Delhi Legislative Assembly had also drawn attention at the recent All India Speakers’ Conference held in Lucknow. He said Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht showcased the initiative at the conference, drawing interest from several State Assembly Speakers. Gupta urged others to adopt it, enabling representatives nationwide to serve the public more effectively.