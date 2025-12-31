Speaker interacts with CRPF jawans at Vidhan Sabha

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday interacted with jawans and officers of the 103rd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, appreciating their courage and professionalism in safeguarding the nation’s internal security.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of CRPF personnel, their families and children, the Speaker said, “Operating in some of the most challenging security environments in the country, the jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force exemplify discipline, courage and unwavering professionalism, forming the backbone of India’s internal security.” Senior officers of the battalion, including the Deputy Commandant and Assistant Commandant, were also present during the interaction. Gupta commended the CRPF for its historic and continuing role in maintaining internal security and public order across the country. He highlighted the Force’s contributions in countering militancy and insurgency, addressing Left Wing Extremism, ensuring security during elections, protecting vital installations and dignitaries, and assisting civil authorities during emergencies and natural disasters. He also acknowledged CRPF’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, calling it a reflection of India’s commitment to global peace.

The Speaker specifically recognised CRPF personnel who have served in challenging regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur, praising their dedication and professionalism under demanding conditions.

Speaking about the venue, Gupta underlined the historical significance of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, noting that it dates back to 1911. He recalled that the Assembly has witnessed several defining moments in India’s legislative and democratic journey and remains a living symbol of the country’s constitutional heritage.

As part of the programme, CRPF jawans and their families were taken on a guided tour of the Assembly House to familiarise them with its traditions and parliamentary legacy.