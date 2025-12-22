Speaker inaugurates, lays foundation for civic projects

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development works across Sectors 13 and 8 of the Rohini Assembly Constituency, aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and improving residents’ quality of life.

Addressing local residents, Gupta said, “Inaugurations are not ceremonies alone, they mark our commitment to timely delivery of public works.” He emphasised that development initiatives must translate into visible and lasting benefits for citizens.

In Sector-13, foundation stones were laid for Senior Citizens’ Recreation Centres at Navshakti Apartment, Shanti Apartment and Surya Apartment. These centres are designed to provide dedicated spaces for elderly residents to engage in recreational activities, social interaction and wellness programmes, promoting dignity and active ageing within the community.

On the same day, Gupta also inaugurated a newly constructed gazebo hut in the park located behind Hill Apartment and Kenra Apartment in Sector-13. The gazebo is expected to serve as a common recreational spot for families and senior citizens, encouraging community bonding in a green and accessible environment.

In Sector-8, the Speaker laid the foundation stone for the construction of two Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) roads in Pocket F-18. The project aims to improve road durability, ensure smoother traffic flow and enhance commuter safety. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for the replacement of the water pipeline in Pocket B-6, a move expected to improve water supply efficiency and address long-standing issues related to leakage and irregular supply.

Speaking on the broader vision behind these initiatives, Gupta said, “Development in Rohini is not limited to physical infrastructure alone. It is about improving the quality of life, ensuring convenience, dignity and well-being for every citizen.” He added that reliable civic services, well-maintained parks and community spaces together create a balanced and humane urban environment.

He noted that launching multiple projects in a single day reflects a focused and results-driven approach to governance, with emphasis on timely execution and coordinated planning.

Residents and representatives of Resident Welfare Associations welcomed the initiatives, stating that the projects would bring tangible improvements to everyday life in Rohini. Reiterating his commitment, Shri Gupta said citizen-centric development in Rohini would continue to remain a priority.