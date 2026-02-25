Speaker inaugurates Assembly Secretariat stall at Hindu College event

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the Assembly Secretariat’s coffee table book stall at SAMVAAD 2026 and unveiled a commemorative publication ‘Shatabdi-Yatra: Vithalbhai Ki Gaurav Gatha’. The annual conclave, organised by the NSS unit of Hindu College, is being held on February 25, 27 and 28. This year’s theme is ‘A Confluence of Dialogue and Culture — Sewa Se Rashtra Nirman’.



“Service to the nation must be anchored in an understanding of our constitutional journey and the institutions that safeguard it,” Gupta said while inaugurating the stall.

Addressing students and faculty, Gupta said the life of Vithalbhai Patel reflects principled leadership and commitment to parliamentary values.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, in association with Hindu College, has set up a dedicated stall featuring the coffee table book and other material on the Assembly’s institutional history, constitutional mandate and legislative functioning. A documentary on the life and legacy of Vithalbhai Patel was also screened, according to an official statement.

“Democracy flourishes when young citizens engage meaningfully with its processes and history,” Gupta said.

The speaker added that the commemorative coffee table book would be placed in the Hindu College library to enable access for students and researchers. Gupta also visited the Indian Air Force stall at the venue, where he interacted with officials and experienced a flight simulator. He encouraged students to consider a career in the armed forces.