Speaker hosts Holi Milan with diplomats from 31 countries

New Delhi: The historic premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly resonated with colour, culture and diplomacy as Speaker Vijender Gupta hosted a grand Holi Milan, bringing together political leaders and representatives from more than 31 countries in a vibrant celebration of unity and civic responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “Holi is not just a festival of colours; it is a celebration of India’s civilisational strength, our democratic spirit, and the enduring victory of truth and righteousness.” He added, “Delhi, as the capital of the world’s largest democracy, welcomes the world not only through diplomacy but through culture and shared celebration.”

The event witnessed the presence of Ambassadors, High Commissioners and members of the diplomatic corps, alongside Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and several Members of the Legislative Assembly. Diplomats from countries including Russia, Chile, Sudan, Venezuela, Bangladesh and Vietnam participated, underscoring India’s expanding global engagement and the spirit of international friendship.

Reflecting on the festival’s deeper meaning, the Speaker referred to the legend of Prahlad and Holika, emphasising that truth and moral courage ultimately prevail. He also invoked the traditions of Radha and Krishna, noting that Holi symbolises harmony and shared humanity beyond boundaries of language and geography.

A documentary on Vithalbhai Patel highlighted his role in strengthening parliamentary traditions. The 90-minute cultural segment featured Kathak, puppet and Mallakhamb performances with folk dances. Concluding the event, Gupta urged citizens to use herbal gulal, avoid chemical colours and conserve water.