Speaker highlights Bardoli’s legacy at Sardar Seminar

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday highlighted Bardoli’s historic significance while addressing the 14th Sardar Seminar and Uttamchand Shah Memorial Lecture at Swaraj Ashram, Gujarat, on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. He called Bardoli “the moral conscience of India’s freedom struggle,” praising its role in the 1928 Bardoli Satyagraha under Mahatma Gandhi.

Gupta also paid tribute to Veer Vitthalbhai Patel as a visionary nationalist and parliamentary pioneer, citing the coffee table book Centenary Journey: Veer Vitthalbhai Patel as a key record of India’s parliamentary evolution.