Speaker Gupta urges House panels: Be present, be active...

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has issued advisories to Members serving on various House Committees of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, urging them to ensure regular attendance and active participation in committee proceedings. The move is aimed at strengthening the committee oversight mechanism and enhancing coordination between the Legislature and the Executive in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.



Addressing the importance of committee work, the Speaker said, “House Committees are the working pillars of legislative oversight. Their effectiveness depends upon the seriousness, regular participation, and collective wisdom of Hon’ble Members.” He underlined that meaningful engagement within committees is essential for examining governance, administrative functioning and ensuring public accountability.

In the advisories issued on Saturday, Gupta stressed that committees play a crucial role in scrutinising matters related to government functioning. He noted that well-informed deliberations and sustained engagement help in producing comprehensive and well-considered recommendations. “Meaningful engagement within Committees strengthens institutional functioning and ensures that recommendations are comprehensive and well considered,” he said.

Highlighting the need for administrative support, the Speaker pointed out that committee proceedings often require the presence of senior officers from concerned departments to provide factual inputs and presentations on issues under examination. “The participation of senior-most officers facilitates substantive discussions and aids in expediting decision-making,” he stated.

In a related development, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Government of NCT of Delhi has issued a circular directing all Administrative Secretaries to attend House Committee sittings whenever summoned by the Assembly Secretariat. In unavoidable circumstances, a suitably senior officer, fully conversant with the subject matter, may be deputed with prior approval

to ensure smooth proceedings. The circular also mandates timely submission of information and records sought by committees.

The measures are intended to reinforce structured coordination between the Executive and the Legislature, and to enhance the effectiveness of the committee system in Delhi.