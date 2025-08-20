Speaker Gupta to review preps for All India Speakers’ Conference

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will convene a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming All India Speakers’ Conference, officials said.

The conference is scheduled for August 24 and 25 at the Delhi Assembly premises, and marks the first time the national capital will host the event.

Over the course of two days, deliberations will focus on strengthening parliamentary democracy, refining legislative practices, promoting cooperative federalism,

and enhancing the effectiveness of legislatures in meeting the aspirations of the people through AI. Senior officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, along with key representatives from PWD, reviewed the ongoing preparations at the assembly premises on Tuesday to ensure all arrangements are progressing smoothly and in accordance with the planned schedule, an official statement said.

This year’s All India Speakers’ Conference holds special significance as it coincides with the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, the first Indian to be elected as speaker (then designated as president) of the Central Legislative Assembly, on August 24, 1925.

“His election was a defining moment in India’s parliamentary history, and the 2025 conference, being hosted in the national capital for the first time, stands as a befitting tribute to his democratic legacy,” the statement added.

The conference will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and will be concluded by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The meeting is likely to be attended by the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, the additional chief secretary, finance department; the additional chief secretary, Public Works Department (PWD); the principal secretary, home department; the principal secretary, art, culture & language department, the principal secretary, health and family welfare department; and the secretary, directorate of information technology.