Speaker Gupta pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

New Delhi: Marking the 107th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday paid tribute to the martyrs and highlighted a lesser-known episode of British-era brutality in Delhi, describing the Chandni Chowk Clock Tower firing as a precursor to the



tragedy in Amritsar.

Paying homage to those who lost their lives in 1919, Gupta said the sacrifices of the martyrs remain a powerful reminder of the atrocities committed during British rule. He emphasised that their courage continues to inspire generations.

Drawing attention to a historical connection with Delhi, the Speaker noted that the present Delhi Legislative Assembly building, then known as the Imperial Legislative Council, witnessed crucial developments in India’s freedom struggle. He said that on March 18, 1919, despite strong opposition from Indian members, the British government passed the Rowlatt Act within this very chamber.

“It was in protest against this act that Mahatma Gandhi called for the Civil Disobedience Movement,” Gupta stated.

He further pointed out that the first spark of resistance emerged in Delhi. Referring to the incident at Chandni Chowk on March 30, 1919, he said, “Unarmed and innocent citizens who had gathered peacefully were fired upon with machine guns by the British administration,” calling it “a dark chapter in Delhi’s history.”

Gupta added that the events in Delhi were soon followed by the massacre in Amritsar. “This tragic incident at Chandni Chowk was repeated merely fourteen days later, on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar at Jallianwala Bagh, when hundreds of innocent Indians were mercilessly gunned down on the orders of Reginald Dyer,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the sacrifices, the Speaker said, “The supreme sacrifices of these martyrs did not go in vain. Their blood ignited the flames of the freedom struggle, uniting the nation in the pursuit of independence.”

He concluded by urging citizens to honour their memory and remain committed to building the India

they had envisioned. mpost