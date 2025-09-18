Speaker Gupta moves CVC over former CM house irregularities

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has filed two formal complaints before the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) alleging large-scale irregularities in the construction and renovation of the former Chief Minister’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines. Both complaints have been registered and investigated by the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). In his first complaint, dated 14 October 2024, Gupta alleged unauthorised demolition and illegal construction.