Speaker Gupta inaugurates Health & Wellness Expo, calls yoga a way of life

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta inaugurated the 8th International Health & Wellness Expo and 15th Arogya Sangosthi Seminar at Pragati Maidan on Friday.

Organised by the Namo Gange Trust, the three-day event (July 11–13) brings together experts, practitioners, and stakeholders in AYUSH, organic farming, fitness, nutrition, and holistic living from across India and the world.

In his inaugural address, Gupta emphasised the need to integrate India’s traditional medical systems like Ayurveda and naturopathy with modern science to build a healthier and resilient society. “Yoga is a profound way of life rooted in India’s civilizational wisdom — far beyond just physical movement,” he said. He added, “If one truly wishes to witness the divine, one must first embrace nature,” stressing the importance of mindful living and preventive care over reactive treatments. Gupta also lauded the Namo Gange Trust and Ministry of AYUSH for their decade-long collaboration in promoting wellness. After the ceremony, he toured the exhibition showcasing innovations in wellness, herbal products, fitness, eco-living, and

spiritual healing.