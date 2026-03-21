Speaker Gupta gives 15 laptops to DoE

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening digital education and optimising public resources, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday handed over the first batch of 15 laptops to the Directorate of Education for use in government schools across the Capital.



The initiative, led by the Speaker, focuses on repurposing functional laptops previously used by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat. These devices, now being redistributed in phases, are expected to provide students with hands-on exposure to digital tools and enhance classroom learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta emphasised the importance of utilising public assets effectively. “Public assets must serve their highest purpose, this phased rollout ensures working laptops reach students in government schools,” he said, adding that the effort reflects a commitment to nation-building through education.

The distribution follows the implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) in the Assembly Secretariat since the Monsoon Session of 2025, which led to the procurement of new systems. As part of the transition, older laptops in good working condition are now being redirected for educational use. Officials said that around 50–60 laptops will be handed over to the education department in subsequent phases, with priority given to students who lack access to digital resources.

In addition, laptops procured in 2019 and still operational have also been approved for donation, highlighting a resource-efficient approach to governance.