Speaker Gupta calls for global peace

New Delhi: Among rising global conflicts, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday called for strengthening global peace and harmony, while highlighting India’s role as a “Vishva Guru” (world teacher) in promoting the values of non-violence and compassion. He was addressing the inaugural International Symposium on World Peace, Harmony, and Peace Education at the newly established World Peace Centre, set up by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti under the guidance of Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni.

“Peace is the true path of humanity, and non-violence is its greatest strength,” Gupta said in his keynote address. He recalled India’s spiritual legacy, noting, “Lord Mahavira proclaimed ‘Ahimsa is the supreme religion’, Lord Buddha envisioned a continent united in compassion, and Mahatma Gandhi proved that even imperialist powers could be defeated through truth and non-violence.”

Lauding the inauguration of India’s first World Peace Centre, Gupta said the institution would serve as a beacon for dialogue, understanding, and cooperation at the global level. He commended Acharya Lokesh and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti for their initiative, adding that India’s commitment to peace had been reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message during the Russia–Ukraine conflict, “This is not an era of war, but a time for peace, stability, and cooperation.”

The Speaker also underscored the importance of the upcoming collaboration between the World Peace Centre and Stanford University, which, he said, would “promote educational and cultural exchanges, carrying the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the world is one family, across borders.” Such partnerships, he noted, demonstrate that humanity’s challenges can be solved through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect rather than conflict.

Gupta further praised Acharya Lokesh’s contributions as a peace ambassador, describing him as an expert in meditation, yoga, and peace education. “After extensive research, he has prepared a Peace Education curriculum that blends India’s ancient traditions with modern scientific approaches. This education removes negative tendencies and awakens humane and divine qualities,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Gupta expressed confidence that the World Peace Centre would inspire nations to embrace non-violence, compassion, and harmony. “Initiatives like these not only strengthen India’s position in peace diplomacy but also guide the world

towards addressing challenges with the wisdom of non-violence,” he said.