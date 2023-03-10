Speaker Goel nominates AAP MLA Somnath Bharti as DJB vice-chairman

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Friday nominated AAP MLA Somnath Bharti as vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board. He is set to replace Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was sworn in as minister a day earlier.

Bharti, a former Delhi law minister, is a legislator from the Malviya Nagar constituency. He was first elected from the seat in 2013.

“Members are hereby informed that Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, is pleased to nominate Somnath Bharti, Hon’ble Member in place of Saurabh Bharadwaj as vice-chairperson in Delhi Water Board as per the provisions of Section 3(2)(i) of Delhi Water Board Act, 1998,” Delhi Assembly Secretariat said in a statement. This comes a day after Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers by L-G on Thursday in the presence of CM.