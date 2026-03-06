Speaker cautions Atishi over ‘Faansi Ghar’ remarks

NEW DELHI: In a fresh escalation over the ongoing ‘Faansi Ghar’ controversy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has issued an official letter to Leader of Opposition Atishi, cautioning her against making public allegations on a matter under examination by the Committee of Privileges.



In the letter dated 5 March 2026, the Speaker criticised the LoP for what he termed “unsubstantiated statements” made during a recent press briefing regarding the alleged existence of a ‘Faansi Ghar’ within the Assembly premises. He asserted that such remarks undermine the “independent and non-partisan functioning” of the House Committee.

Addressing her claims directly, the Speaker stated that if evidence exists, it should be placed before the Committee rather than aired in the media. “‘Faansi Ghar’ claims should be presented with evidence before the Committee, not in media,” he said, urging procedural propriety.

He also requested that Ms. Atishi advise Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla to submit “actual proof” during their scheduled appearance before the Committee, emphasising that “this is the very purpose for which they have been summoned.”

The Speaker further remarked that “as a responsible Member of the Assembly and Leader of Opposition, it does not behove her to pass remarks or cast aspersions” on an issue under active deliberation. He stressed that the Assembly and its Committees function independently and warned against blurring “the lines between political rhetoric and parliamentary process.”

Concluding the letter, he advised the LoP to refrain from “insulting or defaming Assembly Committees for narrow political gains,” underscoring his constitutional duty to safeguard the dignity of the House. The final hearing in the matter is scheduled for 6 March 2026.