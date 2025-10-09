Speaker calls for strengthening democracy, ethical governance

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has called for renewed commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ethical governance, describing democracy as “not merely a system of governance but a living culture of dialogue, accountability, and respect for diversity.”

Speaking at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Bridgetown, Barbados, Shri Gupta participated in a workshop on “Strengthening Our Institutions to Support Democracy.” The event brought together parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to deliberate on safeguarding constitutional values and promoting participatory governance. “Democracy derives its true strength when every voice, irrespective of gender, region, or class, finds equitable space in decision-making,” Gupta said, stressing that institutional fairness and ethical leadership are key to sustaining public faith in governance.

Reflecting on India’s democratic journey, the Speaker highlighted landmark reforms including the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which ushered in local self-governance and women’s participation, and the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, reserving one-third of seats in Parliament and State Assemblies for women. He called this “a moral and constitutional milestone in realizing gender justice.”

Gupta also pointed to several electoral and judicial reforms that have strengthened accountability in India, including the introduction of VVPAT, NOTA, and online voter registration. He noted that the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment striking down the Electoral Bond Scheme reaffirmed the judiciary’s role as “the guardian of transparency and the people’s right to information.”