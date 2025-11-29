Speaker attends Swayansiddha workshop, calls women’s empowerment key to nation-building

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday attended the Swayansiddha workshop at the Sampoorna Centre in Rohini Sector-9, emphasising that empowering young women is essential for building confident individuals, resilient families and a progressive nation. He said women-led development, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, forms the backbone of a Viksit Bharat.

The workshop, part of Sampoorna’s ongoing programmes, trained more than 150 adolescent girls and young women in self-confidence, personal safety, informed decision-making and emotional resilience. Participants also received hands-on training in flower making and bag crafting from Shalini Beriwal, Founder of Training Map India and Head of the National Wedding Initiative at FICCI FLO. Gupta praised the eco-friendly products displayed at the event, including creatively crafted bags and home items made from discarded fabric.

He said such initiatives promote sustainability while instilling creativity and self-reliance among women.

Chief Guest Ekta Gupta highlighted the importance of self-belief and consistent effort, commending Sampoorna’s contribution to women’s welfare. Sampoorna President Asha Jain and other dignitaries also attended the programme.

Gupta said grassroots initiatives like Swayansiddha help nurture leadership, independence and equality.