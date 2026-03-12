Speaker attends Ashok Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament

New Delhi: Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, attended the prize distribution ceremony of the Ashok Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament 2026 as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of sports in building character and unity among youth.



The event was held at the Sadh Cricket Ground in Rohini, where local cricket enthusiasts and young players gathered to witness the final match of the tournament. The competition featured several local teams and attracted spectators from Rohini and nearby areas.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta stressed the broader role of sports in society. “Sports are not just about winning or losing; they are the ultimate tool for character building and fostering a spirit of unity among our youth,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of grassroots sporting events in nurturing young talent and encouraging constructive engagement among the youth. According to him, such tournaments provide a platform for aspiring players to develop discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Gupta praised the players for their enthusiasm and dedication, saying the event served as a meaningful tribute to the memory of Ashok Sharma, after whom the tournament is named. He noted that community sporting initiatives help strengthen social bonds while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The final match witnessed an intense contest between two local teams, drawing a large number of cricket fans to the venue. The lively atmosphere reflected the popularity of the sport among residents of the area.

During the ceremony, Gupta presented trophies and awards to the winning team and outstanding performers of the tournament. He also interacted with young players and encouraged them to continue working hard both in sports and in their studies.