Spain ambassador visits Delhi government’s ASoSE school

New Delhi: In a testament to the global recognition of Delhi’s education reforms, the Ambassador of Spain to India, Jose Maria Ridao, along with a Spanish delegation, visited the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence (ASoSE) under the Delhi government.



The visit aimed to explore and acknowledge the high-end 21st-century skills imparted through innovative educational programmes.

During the visit, the Spanish delegation actively engaged with students, participating in various classes such as Spanish-German language, robotics, automation, design, and integrated science facilities. Education minister Atishi, leading the delegation, highlighted the unique aspects of the courses offered, emphasising their relevance in the global landscape.

Atishi expressed, “This international recognition underscores the Kejriwal government’s dedication to redefining education, not only at the national level but also on the global stage. This visit of the Spanish delegation marks a milestone in the government’s efforts to showcase Delhi’s schools as examples of educational excellence and innovation.” The delegation participated in Happiness Classroom sessions and practiced mindfulness, witnessing first-hand the holistic approach to education. Atishi showcased the diverse courses at ASoSEs, designed to equip students with essential skills for the 21st century. She added, “The specialized education being provided by the schools of the Kejriwal government is hope for the future and will give a major boost to the country on a global stage.”

Ridao expressed admiration for Delhi’s education model, stating, “It was truly exciting to witness the enthusiasm of children for learning Spanish and other global languages. The partnership with the Delhi government in the field of education has been a wonderful experience, and now, we would like to explore more opportunities beyond education.”

The delegation’s positive remarks underlined the success of Delhi’s educational innovation and its potential to contribute significantly to global educational standards. The visit strengthens the collaboration between Delhi and Spain, fostering opportunities beyond the realm of education.