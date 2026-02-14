Spa used as front for prostitution racket

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of spa centres in Lajpat Nagar and arrested



two managers.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided “Vegas Spa” and “Vedika Wellness Spa” in the same building on February 12 and rescued nine women. Incriminating material was recovered from the premises.

The accused, Arnish D Senapati alias Rahul and Vipin Vashishtha alias Ravi, allegedly arranged customers, collected payments and retained commission. An FIR was registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is under way.