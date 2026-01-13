MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > South Korean tourists sustain minor injuries in bus accident
Delhi

South Korean tourists sustain minor injuries in bus accident

BY MPost13 Jan 2026 12:56 AM IST

NEW DELHI: More than a dozen South Korean tourists sustained minor injuries after the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Chanakyapuri area here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 1 pm when the tourist bus, with around 15 passengers on board, rammed into another bus which was stationary.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the driver of the tourist bus suffered a medical emergency, following which he lost control of the vehicle,

police said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X