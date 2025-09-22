South Delhi retd banker loses ₹22.9 cr in digital arrest scam

New Delhi: A 78-year-old retired banker from South Delhi was defrauded of nearly Rs 23 crore in a “digital arrest” scam, after cybercriminals allegedly held him under virtual confinement for a month between 4 August and 4 September.

The police were alerted to the fraud following a complaint registered with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

According to officials, the victim, Naresh Malhotra, a resident of Gulmohar Park near Hauz Khas, was coerced into liquidating his equity shares and transferring Rs 22.92 crore to bank accounts controlled by the accused.

The scammers impersonated Mumbai Police officers, falsely alleging that Malhotra was involved in terror financing and linked to the Pulwama attack via his Aadhaar credentials.

They threatened to kill his two daughters, their husbands, and children if he disclosed the matter. Officers described it as one of the costliest digital arrest frauds reported in the national capital in recent months.

An FIR was registered on Friday by the IFSO unit. Investigators have managed to freeze around Rs 1.5 crore of the defrauded sum, which had not yet been withdrawn or rerouted by the criminals.

“We have registered a case and are probing the fraud. Citizens must remain vigilant and use the Sanchar Saathi app to block suspicious numbers used by cybercriminals,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Rajneesh Gupta.

Malhotra had undergone knee surgery on 5 July and was still recovering at home when the scammers first contacted him on 1 August via his landline.

The caller, posing as a Mumbai Police officer, claimed that his Aadhaar details had been misused to obtain a landline connection and warned that all his communication facilities would soon be disabled.

Subsequently, the criminals extracted details of Malhotra’s bank accounts, demat holdings, lockers, and personal information about his family. They also sent him a forged court order suggesting that his assets, including his passport, had been seized.

On 4 August, they purportedly issued a fake “bail approval” and forced him to report every two hours between 8 am and 8 pm. He was also made to sign daily undertakings under the pretext of the National Secrets Act, with threats that disclosure would endanger his family’s lives.

Under constant intimidation, Malhotra liquidated his equity holdings and transferred nearly Rs 23 crore, believing he would be reimbursed by the Reserve Bank of India after verification. The fraud was carried out through two mobile numbers, which are now under investigation.