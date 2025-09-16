South Delhi real estate poised for major boom

NEW DELHI: South Delhi is poised for significant growth in both residential and commercial real estate, driven by sustained demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs), according to Ankur Jalan, CEO of Golden Growth Fund.

The cate-II real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) expects the addition of 5 million sq. ft. of office space by 2027 to fuel a sharp rise in demand for premium residential properties in the micro market. Traditional homeowners are also expected to initiate redevelopment projects, boosting both capital values and rental yields.

Jalan highlighted that South Delhi holds substantial redevelopment potential, with an estimated market value of ₹5.65 lakh crore across 42 MCD-regulated colonies. The area’s upscale neighbourhoods continue to attract affluent buyers, reinforcing its status as one of the capital’s most sought-after real estate destinations.