South Asia’s ‘largest’ battery energy storage system inaugurated at Kilokri

New Delhi: In a significant leap towards green energy and uninterrupted power supply, Delhi’s Power minister Ashish Sood Thursday inaugurated India’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest utility-scale standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the 33/11 kV Kilokri substation in South Delhi.

Developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) in collaboration with IndiGrid, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), Amperehour, and TERI, the 20 MW / 40 MWh BESS will directly benefit over one lakh residents in the Ashram-Kilokri area by providing up to four hours of power daily, two hours during the day and two at night.

Calling the project a “historic step for Delhi and India’s power sector,” Minister Sood said, “This project marks the beginning of a new era in energy innovation. It is our government’s top priority to ensure 24x7 uninterrupted and affordable electricity supply in the Capital.” The facility is equipped with advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology and designed to handle Delhi’s diverse climate. It is the first distribution-level standalone battery storage project in India to receive regulatory approval for a capacity tariff from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), setting a precedent for other states.

“With this system, grid stability will improve, renewable energy integration will be seamless, and pressure on existing infrastructure will reduce,” said the minister, adding that the project will especially benefit areas with space constraints and no existing grid access.

Minister Sood emphasised the government’s commitment to sustainable development, stating, “We are working to make Delhi the green energy Capital. Entrepreneurs in solar energy will be provided necessary facilities and support.”

The project is also closely aligned with the Centre’s ‘Suryaghar Yojana’. “If you install a 3kW solar panel at home, you will receive Rs.1,08,000 in combined subsidies from the Centre and Delhi Government, and the power department will credit your savings directly to your account,” said Sood.

Highlighting past neglect, he remarked, “In the last ten years, no concrete steps were taken to strengthen the power infrastructure. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, we are now reversing that.”

BSES described the project as a replicable model for utilities across India.