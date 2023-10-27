Soumya murder case: Hearing for arguments on sentencing on November 7

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday deferred to November 7 the hearing on the quantum of sentence for the five men convicted for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 on grounds that the pre-sentence report and other documents were yet to be filed.

On October 18, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravindra Kumar Pandey had convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under IPC section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and listed the case for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence on Thursday.

Taking note of the fact that certain documents, including the pre-sentence report of the probationary officer, had to be filed mandatorily if the maximum sentence in the case is death penalty, the court adjourned the hearing to November 7. Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on south Delhi’s Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police claimed the motive was robbery.

“List the matter for consideration of the report of the probation officer, consideration on the affidavits of the convicts, affidavit on behalf of the state and report from Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLA)... and for arguments on quantum of sentence on November 7 at 2 PM,” ASJ Pandey said.