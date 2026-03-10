‘SOTTO to streamline organ donation, transplant system’

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening the organ donation and transplantation system in the capital, the Delhi government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre under the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP) to establish a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the agreement marks a significant milestone in improving the coordination and efficiency of organ transplantation in Delhi. “Organ donation will give many people a new lease on life, and a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation will be established in Delhi,” she said.

Explaining the existing system, Gupta said organ transplantation in India currently operates under a three-tier framework created under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994 and the 2014 Rules. The system is managed nationally by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), while Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations (ROTTO) function at the regional level and SOTTOs operate at the state level.

She noted that many coordination tasks related to organ transplantation in Delhi had so far been handled through NOTTO, despite the capital having several transplant centres. The establishment of SOTTO will now create a dedicated state-level mechanism to manage organ donation and transplantation activities more efficiently.

“With SOTTO in place, the organ donation and transplant system in Delhi will become more organised, transparent and efficient,” the Chief Minister said.

The organisation will streamline organ allocation and waiting list management, strengthen coordination between transplant hospitals and organ retrieval centres, promote deceased organ donation and facilitate the creation of green corridors for faster transportation of organs.

Gupta added that the Centre will provide financial assistance to establish and run SOTTO, including infrastructure support for offices and IT systems as well as grants for manpower and operational expenses. The Centre will also support awareness campaigns and training programmes for transplant coordinators and hospital staff.

“Government hospitals in Delhi will receive support to develop organ retrieval centres and transplant facilities, further strengthening the city’s transplant infrastructure,” she said, adding that the initiative will help ensure life-saving organs reach patients on time.