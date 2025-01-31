‘SORRY BUBU’ posters across Noida spark curiosity

Noida: Peculiar posters bearing the message “SORRY BUBU” appeared across various locations, spanning from metro stations, main road and public spots across Noida surprising people.

These poster images gained significant attention on social media platforms, generating considerable interest amongst internet users.

The initial sightings of these posters occurred in Noida near the Botanical Garden Metro Station on a foot overbridge (FOB). While some social media users expressed concerns about potential threatening implications, others approached the situation with humour.

On platform X, Himanshu Kumar remarked, “This is a unique way of expressing feelings which shows true dedication for their loved ones”.

Another user, Prashant Dixit shared : “Someone’s Babu (loved one) has got angry. Nowadays Social Media is full of memes. Everyone tries to put up humorous content.”

Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the identity of the individual responsible.