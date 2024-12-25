Sophisticated fake ID scheme uncovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police dismantled a sophisticated racket facilitating the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals into India, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals.

According to the police, the investigation uncovered forged Indian identity documents and well-established immigration routes, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals, including document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts behind fake websites.

A detailed probe into a murder case at Sangam Vihar led to the unraveling of this racket. The investigation began on October 21, when a woman reported her husband, Sentu Sheikh alias Raja, lying unconscious at their residence.

During the investigation, four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for Sheikh’s murder, revealing they had entered India illegally and procured fake Indian IDs.

Authorities recovered 21 Aadhaar cards, four voter ID cards, and eight PAN cards, all suspected to belong to Bangladeshi nationals. The nexus operated through the fake website ‘Jantaprints.site,’ which generated fraudulent birth certificates and other documents to support the creation of Aadhaar

and voter IDs.

The probe revealed an elaborate operation centered around Poonam Online Computer Center in Rohini, Delhi.

Sahil Sehgal, the owner, was arrested after it was discovered he used ‘jantaprints.site’ to generate fake birth certificates.

These certificates were then forwarded to Ranjit and Afroz, who facilitated Aadhaar card creation through an authorised Aadhaar centre at Karnataka Bank, Rohini.

Authorities arrested several individuals involved in creating fake documents and facilitating illegal immigration, including Mohammad Chand, who managed payments, and Saddam Hussain, who handled funds for Deepak Mishra, operator of ‘Jantaprints.site.’

Mishra implicated Sonu Kumar, who admitted to creating fake websites using YouTube tutorials. Bangladeshi nationals crossed into India via jungle routes and travelled to Delhi with fake Aadhaar cards and temporary SIMs.

Seized items included laptops, an Aadhaar card machine, and fake IDs. Investigators aim to trace illegal immigrants, dismantle networks, and tighten border security.