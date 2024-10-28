Soon settle traffic fines via WhatsApp

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move, the Delhi government is poised to transform the way residents pay traffic fines, introducing a new WhatsApp-based system designed to simplify the process. A tender has been issued for a service provider to develop a solution that utilises WhatsApp Business and Application Programming Interface (API) technology to streamline challan payments for traffic violations.

Under this innovative system, offenders will receive automated notifications via WhatsApp that outline the specifics of their traffic violation and the associated fine. A government official highlighted the convenience of this new approach, stating, “Clicking on the payment option on the WhatsApp message will direct the message recipient to a payment gateway with multiple options, including BHIM UPI, to pay one or more fines.” This feature is expected to make it easier and faster for users to settle their outstanding fines.

The tender details indicate that the selected provider will establish a framework for the transport department to send payment links directly through WhatsApp. Messages will be available in both Hindi and English, broadening accessibility for all users. The system is also designed to support multiple media formats, such as images, PDFs, and videos, enhancing the communication regarding traffic violations.

In addition to WhatsApp, the payment system will connect with popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps like Google Pay and BHIM. This integration will facilitate seamless payments, with the official adding, “Once a payment is made through one of these apps, push notifications will be sent every time a new challan is generated,” ensuring users remain updated about their fines.

Initially, the focus will be on transport-related challans, utilizing WhatsApp’s push notification capabilities to remind users of pending fines, similar to reminders sent by banks for outstanding payments. Currently, the Delhi government relies on its Parivahan e-challan website for fine payments, which has faced criticism due to delays in SMS notifications that can leave vehicle owners uninformed for extended periods.

With around 82 lakh registered vehicles in the city and an average of 1,000 to 1,500 e-challans issued daily, the government anticipates a significant increase in the number of fines once an AI-driven traffic violation booking system is launched.

The transport department currently uses a web portal to issue challans, sending notifications via SMS and email linked to the Vahan system. “Given that WhatsApp has emerged as the leading messaging platform, the Vehicle Challan Enforcement Department is shifting to it as a more user-friendly communication channel. For those not registered on WhatsApp, notifications will still be sent via SMS and registered email,” an official asserted. Bidders interested in this initiative must submit their queries by October 30, with an online pre-bid meeting scheduled for November 1. This initiative represents a significant advancement in traffic management, aiming to enhance convenience for Delhi’s residents while promoting compliance with traffic regulations.