Soon, parents to get live CCTV access to school classrooms for kids’ security

In an endeavour to enhance transparency and security within Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Public Works Department (PWD) are collaboratively drafting a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP).

This initiative aims to establish a scheme that provides parents with live CCTV access to classrooms in these schools.

The SOP is slated to be presented to the Delhi High Court in November, reflecting a conscientious effort to address concerns raised by the Delhi Parents’ Association regarding child security and privacy.

This initiative is part of a broader plan that has seen over 1,46,800 CCTV cameras installed in more than 700 Delhi government schools, with a budget allocation of Rs 30 crore. The decision to implement this extensive CCTV network comes in the wake of certain incidents of child abuse reported on school premises.

Although the scheme has faced legal challenges, including a case filed in the Supreme Court that was eventually rejected, the matter continues to be discussed in the high court since 2017. The Delhi government was directed by the high court in January of this year to devise a suitable SOP for this endeavour.

Government officials, particularly those from the DoE, have been proactive in addressing concerns and ensuring the scheme’s viability. As part of this process, they have sought recommendations from agencies involved in the project, as well as feedback from parents.

It is noteworthy that no parents have expressed protest against the initiative, underscoring the careful planning that has gone into this effort.

An official from the Directorate of Education emphasized that, “The primary objective of this project is to ensure the safety and security of children. We have taken a measured approach by

conducting a successful pilot, during which no complaints were reported. Parents will have access to the CCTV feeds limited to twice a day. The deployment of advanced CCTV technology will provide an added layer of vigilance to ensure that educational institutions remain safe spaces for all involved.”

The SOP under development will include the use of OTPs (One-Time Passwords) and incorporate various security measures to protect the privacy and security of both students and staff. The upcoming meeting on October 6 will provide an opportunity to discuss the project’s progress and address any issues related to the non-functioning and delays in the installation of CCTV cameras in schools.