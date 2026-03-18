Sood urges youth to lead nation-building

New Delhi: Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday urged young people to play an active role in nation-building, calling them the driving force behind India’s future. He was addressing the “Viksit Bharat – Yuva Connect” programme at Don Bosco Institute of Technology.



Sood said nation-building depends not only on government efforts but also on the responsibility and resolve of youth. Referring to the vision of a developed India by 2047, he described young citizens as the “architects” of the country’s future.

He said the programme aims to connect youth with the national vision and encourage participation. Highlighting initiatives under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he also noted the ‘MY Bharat’ initiative promoting volunteerism.