Sood to launch projects at Maharaja Agrasen College

New Delhi: In a push to upgrade higher education infrastructure in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of major projects at Maharaja Agrasen College on February 26.



According to the Office of the Minister for Education, the visit will see the formal inauguration of a newly constructed Student Facility Centre aimed at streamlining academic and administrative services for students. The Centre has been designed as a “modern, student-centric space” that

will bring multiple essential services under one roof to enhance convenience and efficiency on campus.

The Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Knowledge Tradition Centre, an initiative intended to promote India’s intellectual, cultural and philosophical heritage. The project seeks to encourage academic engagement with indigenous knowledge systems and integrate them into contemporary higher education discourse.

Reinforcing the government’s emphasis on technology-enabled learning, Sood will dedicate a Multimedia Seminar Hall and five smart classrooms equipped with advanced digital tools. Officials said these facilities are expected to strengthen interactive teaching methods, digital instruction and academic collaboration within the college.

In a significant step towards digital integration, the Minister will also launch an RFID-enabled Library Management System. The “RFID-enabled Library Management System” is designed to streamline book circulation, improve inventory tracking and ensure a seamless library experience for students and faculty. The initiative is expected to reduce manual processes and enhance operational efficiency within the library.

The press release described the projects as “a significant step towards strengthening higher educational infrastructure in the national capital,” underlining the Delhi Government’s focus on modern, technology-driven and student-friendly campuses.