Sood: Resolve civic issues in Janakpuri

New Delhi: Delhi minister for Education, Power, Urban Development, and Home, Ashish Sood, visited Chanakya Place Part-2 on Wednesday to address civic concerns raised by residents. During his visit, he instructed officials to take swift action on issues related to electricity, water supply, sanitation, road maintenance, and security.

The visit, which began at 8:30 AM from Vardhaman Jewellers in K-Block, saw Sood inspecting key problem areas. Residents complained about frequent power outages, outdated transformers, and poor street lighting. In response, he ordered BSES officials to install new poles and improve the electricity supply. “Ensure an uninterrupted power supply, especially with summer approaching,” he directed.

Sanitation issues were another major concern, with residents pointing out irregular garbage collection and unclean streets. Observing the situation firsthand, Sood instructed MCD officials to deploy more garbage collection vehicles and conduct daily cleaning. “The waste must be cleared every morning. No street should be left unclean,” he emphasised.

Security was also a pressing issue, with locals expressing concerns over rising thefts, illegal liquor sales, and encroachments. Sood instructed Delhi Police officials to strengthen patrolling and take immediate action against offenders. “Public trust in law enforcement must be reinforced. Take strict measures to curb crime,” he stated. He also suggested installing security grills at street entrances for better safety.

During an interaction with women residents, several raised issues regarding difficulties in accessing old-age and widow pensions. Sood assured them that the government would act promptly. “All eligible beneficiaries must receive their pensions without hassle,” he said, directing officials to expedite pending cases. At the end of his visit, Sood inspected the Delhi Municipal Corporation Primary Pratibha Bal-Balika School in Mahavir Enclave Part-2. Noting the lack of clean drinking water, he instructed the principal to coordinate with authorities for immediate resolution.

“I don’t want to dwell on what has not been done in the past 11 years. My focus is on what my government can do now,” Sood remarked. “The people have answered through their votes, and now it is our time to deliver.” He assured residents that their grievances would be addressed swiftly and reiterated the government’s commitment to improving civic infrastructure in Janakpuri. “Delhi is progressing with a spirit of public service. Our government is working tirelessly to make it a clean, beautiful, and developed capital,” he said.