Sood promises review of teacher transfers, vocational staff issues

New Delhi: A pivotal meeting was convened at the Delhi Secretariat earlier this week evening to address long-standing grievances of government school teachers, marking a significant push toward resolving systemic issues in the capital’s public education system.

Education Minister Ashish Sood led the deliberations, joined by Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia and a senior delegation of officials, including the Education Secretary, Director of Education, Additional Directors, and the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The meeting, which brought together both policymakers and education leaders, focused on challenges raised by the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA), with General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav representing the voice of thousands of educators.

Among the most pressing concerns raised was the controversial transfer of over 5,000 government school teachers in recent years, which Yadav described as “unconstitutional” and deeply disruptive to the academic framework. He acknowledged the role played by the former Lieutenant Governor and BJP leadership in revoking these orders, preventing further demoralisation within the teaching community.

The plight of guest and vocational teachers was also spotlighted. Yadav appealed for fair treatment of these instructors, underlining the need for enhanced job security, timely salary payments, and reinstatement of terminated staff. Many vocational educators had faced abrupt job losses during summer breaks, only to be reinstated after sustained protests and public pressure.

In a positive development, Minister Sood acknowledged these issues and indicated the government’s willingness to consider the Haryana model as a blueprint for improving the remuneration of guest teachers. He also assured a review of past decisions that adversely impacted vocational staff, promising a time-bound resolution to their concerns.

The GSTA submitted a comprehensive 25-point memorandum, calling for structural reforms and policy clarity. Key demands included revising the annual teacher transfer policy, addressing delays in promotions, resolving issues faced by lab assistants and librarians, restoring the Employee Charter, and ensuring timely distribution of tablet reimbursements. The functioning of the Post Fixation Committee (PFC) also came under scrutiny, with calls for immediate reform.

The long-pending GSTA elections received a fresh commitment from Minister Sood, drawing cautious optimism from teachers. The meeting, marked by concrete assurances and open dialogue, signalled a hopeful step towards resolving persistent issues within Delhi’s

education system.