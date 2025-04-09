Sood orders inquiry into unsafe schools in E Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a surprise crackdown on crumbling infrastructure and administrative apathy, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood stormed through four government schools in the Patparganj Assembly constituency on Monday, uncovering a grim reality behind the city’s so-called “education revolution.” From dangerously dilapidated classrooms to a Rs. 2.5 crore swimming pool lying defunct, the minister’s inspection painted a troubling picture of neglect, sparking immediate orders for repair, inquiry, and accountability.

The schools visited included Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mayur Vihar Phase-2; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mandawali No. 1 and 3; and Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar. Accompanied by local MLA Ravindra Singh Negi and senior officials from the Education Department and PWD, the Minister found several classrooms in a dangerous condition, some of which had been permanently shut due to the risk of collapse.

“Students are still attending schools declared as dangerous. If one classroom is deemed hazardous, how can the adjacent building be considered safe?” Sood questioned. “Out of 20 government schools in the Patparganj constituency, many still do not have even concrete roofs. There is also a severe lack of basic amenities.”

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Sood added, “Government schools are still running in buildings constructed in 1960.” At Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mandawali No. 1, ceilings in bathrooms and classrooms have collapsed due to monsoon seepage, and the multipurpose hall floods with up to four feet of water. He ordered the PWD and Education Department to submit a reconstruction plan within a week.

The Minister also found “missing taps, unhygienic toilets, and outdated libraries,” and noted that many schools were severely understaffed. At the Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar, the school library lacked basic furniture, discouraging students from using it.

At Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mandawali No. 3, a swimming pool built in 2023 with a budget of Rs. 2.5 crore was found to be unused and in disrepair. “The previous government showcased this swimming pool as a model project, but its current state is highly distressing,” said Sood. He ordered a vigilance inquiry into the construction quality and promised action.