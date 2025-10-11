Sood kicks off road project in Janakpuri

New Delhi: As part of the “Rekha Sarkar, Aapke Dwar” initiative, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Friday inaugurated the construction of a 25-foot road from Vardhman Jewellers to Dwarka Nala Service Road in Chanakya Place Part-2, Janakpuri Assembly. The inauguration marks the beginning of a series of development projects aimed at transforming Janakpuri into a modern, well-connected urban area.

Sood praised the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting her commitment to ensuring that Janakpuri receives development attention equal to other parts of Delhi. “We have neither a shortage of funds nor a lack of political will,” he stated, emphasizing that resources are being systematically used for the welfare of residents rather than for publicity or propaganda.

The Minister announced that in the coming days, several infrastructure projects will commence in Janakpuri. These include laying new sewer lines, upgrading existing ones, installing drinking water pipelines, enhancing the power distribution network to meet seasonal demands, and repairing or constructing roads using modern technology. He assured that all projects would be carried out on a priority basis to ensure rapid improvement in the area.

Referring to the ongoing development momentum in Delhi, Sood mentioned that just yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated projects worth Rs.1,816 crore, and today, Janakpuri sees a similar focus with multiple development works underway. He added that while construction has formally started, the work schedule will be adjusted after Chhath Puja to ensure convenience for residents.

Sood also criticized previous governments for neglecting Janakpuri, stating that they failed to provide basic amenities or improve living standards. He reaffirmed that the current government’s approach is transparent, systematic, and focused on the holistic development of Janakpuri, ensuring residents benefit from improved roads, sewerage, water, and electricity infrastructure.